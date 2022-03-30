A FedEx driver was bitten by a dog that initially appeared friendly while she delivered packages.
On March 29, Cherokee County Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Northeastern Health System to speak with the victim, who said she’s a driver for FedEx and was delivering a package to a residence that had several dogs. She said the dogs were friendly and she was able to pet them as she placed the package near the residence. The woman returned to the vehicle when one of the dogs became aggressive and bit her foot. The dog owner told Ward the dog that bit the woman never behaved that way before, and the driver allegedly responded in an “unprofessional” manner by saying she would “kill the f**king dog.” She said the driver said she would never deliver packages to the address and called her names. Ward explained to the woman that it is her responsibility for the damages, according to state law.
A man reported someone broke into his house and shed on March 23. He told deputies he is renovating the property and found the back door kicked in. He said the tools inside the residence weren’t touched or missing, but someone took the metal frame apart in his shed. Deputy Tanner Hendley walked to the fence line and found pieces of metal in the neighbor’s backyard. The neighbor said it’s common for people to use the backyard to go toward a heavily traveled road.
On March 29, Deputy Ward responded to Tahlequah city limits in reference to a stolen vehicle report. The victim stated she received a text message stating her vehicle was left on the side of the road. She reported the stolen vehicle with the Tahlequah Police Department. Accessories were missing and there was damage to the vehicle.
