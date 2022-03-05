A woman believes two people were responsible for setting her car on fire.
On March 3, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Rick Ward was called to Hulbert to investigate a vehicle fire. The vehicle owner said she saw a man and a woman sitting inside a garage close to where she parked her car. She said she heard a loud noise and looked outside to find her vehicle on fire. She said the man and woman were driving away, and the woman said they called the cops.
Deputy Ward responded to Hulbert on March 3 in regard to a vandalism that had been reported. Mickey Joe Graham stated that he found a dime-sized hole in the glass on a storm door. There were several pellet holes that Graham could see. Family members said they heard what appeared to be a gunshot, and they saw a man carrying a shotgun and a sword.
Deputy Ryan Patton spoke with William Drue Apple about suspicious activity on March 2. Apple said the house next to him had been abandoned for several years. He said two people arrived in a vehicle and walked into the residence. Apple said the two left abruptly after they noticed him watching them.
On March 3, Mark French said a trailer he used for storage had been broken into and a toolbox and stereo were missing. French found a pair of boots and knife inside the trailer, and he told deputies those didnâ€™t belong to him. Deputy Patton said it appeared someone kicked in the door of the trailer to make entry.
