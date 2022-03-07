A man allegedly told a woman to hide syringes after they were pulled over by deputies.
On March 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Stephens was behind a vehicle that had a defective brake light. Stephens conducted a traffic stop on the three occupants. Sgt. Brad Baker was called to assist with his K-9 partner, Crush, since Stephens recognized Keven Henson as one of the passengers. Crush alerted on the side of the vehicle where Henson was sitting. Stephens found a syringe hidden there, and Henson admitted it belonged to him. Henson had a plastic container containing clear bags with a residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The backseat passenger was holding onto a purse and said Henson gave her several syringes and a container of "dab," concentrated cannabis. Deputies found five syringes and the container of dab. Henson was transported to jail and officers found three caps to syringes in his pocket.
Deputy Ryan Patton responded to North Seven Mile Road to assist Muskogee County EMS with a man who had drug paraphernalia. On March 4, Patton made contact with Marvin K. Boswell, who said he didn’t know where he was and appeared confused. Patton asked Boswell if there was anything inside the vehicle and whether he could search it. Patton began searching the vehicle and Boswell appeared nervous and asked the deputy if he was going to search the trunk. There was a glass pipe inside a pair of boots, and Boswell admitted to smoking meth the day before. Boswell advised the meth may have been laced with another substance. He was arrested for public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 13, dispatch advised Deputy Nick Chute that James McClure called 911 five times without an emergency. Other deputies made contact with an intoxicated McClure earlier in the day and told him he could only call 911 if there was an emergency. Chute and other deputies entered the residence. McClure was sitting on a couch and surrounded by several empty beer cans and a bottle of vodka. McClure was booked on tribal charges of misuse of 911 line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.