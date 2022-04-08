A woman struck a vehicle as she was fleeing from a residence while she was supposedly intoxicated.
On April 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Bunch for a physical domestic incident. A man said Nicole Gillinger and he had been in a verbal argument and she was intoxicated. He said the woman struck his vehicle as she was leaving the residence in a GMC Tahoe shortly before deputies arrived. Dispatch was advised to let Adair County deputies aware that Gillinger was driving and possibly under the influence. Ward spotted the GMC parked off the road two miles south of the residence. Gillinger was waving for assistance and Ward made contact with her. The woman claimed she had old injuries from assaults, and the man kicked her vehicle as she drove away. Deputies couldn’t see visible injuries to the woman, and there was no other evidence of her being physically assaulted. Dispatch said Gillinger’s driver’s license was suspended. She was arrested for public intoxication since deputies didn’t see her driving the vehicle prior to making contact with her. Gillinger became confrontational during the booking process at jail. Detention officers were asked to see if the woman had recent injuries, but they said they couldn’t see anything that would indicate she had been in a physical altercation within the last few hours.
Deputy Tanner Hendley met with a landlord who reported she was assaulted by a tenant on April 5. The woman said she knocked on the door to an apartment to explain that a grill and propane tank couldn’t be on the front porch. She said the tenant cussed and screamed at her before slamming the door shut. The landlord said the woman opened the door to tell her she had rent, but the landlord advised she needed to take it to the office. She said the tenant pushed up against her and spit in her face. Hendley spoke with the tenant, who said she tried to give the woman rent. She claimed she told the woman to leave several times, and she feels like she’s being harassed.
On April 7, Deputy Ward responded to an apartment complex in regard to a complaint of property theft. A tenant said an inspection was conducted by employees of the apartment, and she noticed her bottle of Xanax was missing afterward. She admitted she didn’t see anyone take the medicine, but the only people in her apartment were those inspecting and/or her son. The maintenance manager said none of the staff were alone while inspecting the apartment. The owner of the property said the woman became aggravated during the inspection, and sat down in the room where the medicine was supposedly taken. He said the woman remained there until the staff left the apartment.
