A convicted felon tried lying to deputies during a traffic stop, claiming to be his brother.
On April 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Hamby was on patrol when he observed a vehicle speeding and crossing the center several times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver, who said his name was Demetrius Cottrell. The man gave the deputy his date of birth, but then answered wrong when asked how old he was. Hamby asked Cottrell for the last four digits of his Social Security number, and the man said he didn’t know. Dispatch advised Hamby the subject should have several tattoos on his neck, but this man didn’t have any in that area of his body. The man then said his name was Jeremiah Cottrell, and Demetrius was his brother. Dispatch confirmed the man was Jeremiah, and he was a convicted felon out of Texas. Hamby searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm semi-auto Ruger pistol on the floorboard. He also found a loaded 5.56 semi-auto Diamondback rifle behind the driver’s seat. Cottrell was arrested and booked into jail.
Deputy Tanner Hendley met with Brentt Ray Adams Watkins in regard to his house being broken into on April 4. Watkins said he found some of his belongings at GameStop and he wanted to make a report. He said his front door was kicked in and his X-Box and seven games were missing. Watkins said he called GameXChange and an employee said someone brought in an X-Box that had the same serial numbers of his game piece. Hendley spoke with the manager and showed him a photo of the person suspected of stealing the game. The manger confirmed it was the suspect who brought in the items.
On March 29, Deputy Jesse Mitchell responded to Garden Walk apartments in reference to an ongoing incident involving a woman and her vehicle. The woman said she ran off a man out of her car, and she believes he was responsible for stealing fuel.
