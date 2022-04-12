A woman claimed she threw her damaged phone at her boyfriend after a fight over messages to other women.
On April 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to 580 Road in regard to a man who held a woman against her will. Dispatch advised the caller said he was bleeding after being hit in the head, and the suspect left in a green vehicle. Hendley was headed to the residence when he noticed the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The woman in the vehicle said she grabbed her boyfriend's phone and saw where he messaged other women. She told the deputy she tried to leave and the man wouldn't let her. She claimed the man stomped on her phone and she threw it at him, hitting him in the head. The man said he didn't want to press charges, but the woman later called deputies and said she wanted to.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched April 8 to a report of a single-vehicle crash on East 742 Road. The caller said Michael Calico drove through his fence. Chute met with the Calico and the caller. He could see damage to the fence and to the caller's truck. The vehicle that crashed wasn't on the property and Calico said he didn't know who was driving. The man who witnessed the crash told Chute that Calico was inside the vehicle. Calico was arrested for public intoxication by the United Keetoowah Band Lighthorse Police.
On April 11, Deputy Hendley was assigned to investigate a report of a dog that was tied to water hydrant with no food or water. The caller said the dog was making strange noises and was hanging by a chain off the porch a few days before, and then the dog had been moved to the water hydrant. Hendley could see the dog chained to the hydrant and observed a bowl with water and another bowl that was flipped upside-down with no food. He said there was no shelter and no one answered the door. The dog looked healthy and didn't look to be in immediate danger, according to the deputy.
