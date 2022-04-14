Deputies were called to a report of an animal complaint, wherein one dog attacked another dog.
On April 10, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to Tahlequah on April 10 on the animal complaint. The woman said a child approached her and said her dog was attacked. She said there have been several incidents with the same people in regard to animal complaints. Mitchell spoke with the dog owner, who said the animal got out, but that they put it away and it was inside her residence. The woman said she was informed that her dog may have attacked the other dog. The dog had no serious injuries, and both owners didn’t witness the incident.
Deputy Kevin McFarland was patrolling Ross Street on April 12 when he saw a vehicle swerving on the road. Billy Charles Phillips told the deputy he didn’t have a valid driver’s license as it was suspended. Phillips was arrested for driving under suspension and transported to jail.
On April 7, Deputy Mitchell received a walk-in report from a woman who said she was going through a possible theft of utilities. Another deputy responded to a call from the woman and informed Mitchell it was a civil matter.
