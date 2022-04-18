Deputies who responded to a call of an overdose ended up taking one man to jail.
On April 18, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched to a report of an overdose on Qualls Road. McFarland met with a woman who said Mason Wayne Daniels was on the floor in the bathroom. McFarland made contact with the man and handed over three pocket knives to other deputies. The deputy found baggies that contained heroin, six Xanax pills, plastic smoking tubes and lighters. McFarland advised Daniels he was under arrest, but the man began beating his head on the mirror. Daniel resisted deputies before he was arrested. Cherokee Nation EMS checked the man’s vitals and he was transported to jail for booking.
Deputy Ryan Patton responded to Clear Creek Store on April 15 in regard to an assault that happened April 14. A man said he was washing his motorcycle when his grandson pulled up and attacked him. The man said he was allowed to get off the ground, but was struck in the head and fell again. Video footage showed the man striking his grandfather several times.
Sgt. Brad Baker took a report from a woman who said another woman wrote herself a payroll check for $1,750 on Jan. 6. The woman said the check was made out for the entire month of January, and the woman left the office Jan. 4 and was considered to have quit. The business owners wanted to press charges unless the woman brought back the money and the office's procedure book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.