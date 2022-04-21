Investigators found four cows dead and two barely alive because the owner was not feeding them and was generally neglecting them.
On March 16, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Johnson was contacted by a Tahlequah police officer about neglected cattle. The officer said he had received a call from Louie Ross, who said he had seen a dead cow near 733 Road, and two more cows that appeared weak and in poor condition. Johnson drove out to the area and found the dead animal, along with two more dead cows. He walked the property, where he found two more dead cows and noticed there was no feed or hay in sight. Johnson determined the property is owned by a doctor, who said he was leasing the land to a man who was running cattle on it. Johnson asked the property owner if he was aware of conditions of the cattle, and he claimed he wasn't because he doesn’t got out to the area. Johnson had veterinarian Dr. John Hobbs come out to look at the cattle and get his opinion on what caused their death. Hobbs said he couldn’t determine a cause of death due to the decay, but the other cows were emaciated from not being fed. Johnson brought feed and hay to the cows that were still alive, and he said CCSO purchased those. The animals were still on the property because they couldn’t be moved just yet. Johnson was unable to contact the man who was responsible for the cows.
Sgt. Johnson was informed by Clayton Hughes that he was contacted by ADT Security on March 28 about a motion detector alarm activated at his ATV storage barn. At the time, Hughes thought the alarm was set off by a bird in the barn, but a neighbor said someone had tried to break in and left bolt cutters on the ground. Hughes said a game camera was missing and the back of the barn was damaged. The suspect appeared to have cut through the tin on the barn and made a hole through the metal grating to get inside. Hughes and Johnson drove to a remote cabin on Hughes’ property to see if it had been broken into as well. Both men saw smoke in the middle of the property because somebody had apparently started a fire. Johnson told dispatch to send additional deputies and to see if Cherokee Nation Marshal Service would bring in their drone to look for the suspect. A Cherokee Nation deputy marshal advised he pulled over a truck with a man who matched the photo they had of the suspect on camera. Deputies observed cuts all over Joshua Robertson’s arms, and he claimed it was from him pulling brush, but he had more cuts on his back. Johnson said the cuts were consistent with his squeezing through the hole cut into the barn. Deputies were given permission to search Robertson’s residence, and they found Hughes’ game camera and several stolen guitars. Robertson was arrested and booked on tribal charges.
Jesse Ray Hurst initially reported to deputies on Feb. 26 that his son’s dirt bike and some tools were stolen from his home. Hurst didn’t want to file a report at the time, but he emailed Deputy Ryan Patton on April 19 and said he wanted to file a report after speaking with his insurance company.
