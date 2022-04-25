A deputy watched as a supposedly intoxicated driver nearly crashed into a tree while speeding down the road.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy McKinsey Fuson was on patrol April 23 when she observed a silver car driving at a high rate of speed, and almost crash into a tree on Nalley Road. Fuson pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver, Adrian Scott, why he was driving so fast. Scott said he had came from a party and was taking the car to McDonald’s, where his friends works. He said the car belong to the friend and Scott was borrowing it. Dispatch advised Scott didn’t have a driver’s license although he was clear of warrants. Fuson could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and asked Scott how much he had to drink. Scott said he consumed three or four shots of alcohol and smoked marijuana earlier. Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb conducted a field sobriety test and determined Scott wasn’t as intoxicated due to alcohol, but more so from the marijuana. Scott was arrested and booked on tribal charges for driving under influence of drugs and driving without a license.
On April 22, Sgt. Brad Baker was dispatched to Mud Valley Road in regard to a domestic. Baker was met by a juvenile who pointed him toward the area where a man and a woman were standing. Curtis McKay said his wife was being “crazy” and he didn’t touch her. The victim said she couldn’t get McKay to answer the door, and she got into his van thinking that would make him come outside. She said McKay told her to get out of the van and became physical with her. The woman had injuries to her arm and knee, and told Baker she wanted to press charges. McKay was arrested and booked into jail.
Sgt. Baker was called in regard to an intoxicated man at Cookson Bend Road on April 23. The caller said Steven Clay was lying on the ground across from his house, and he initially thought the man was working on his truck. Clay was sitting in his truck when Baker made contact with him. Baker couldn’t understand what Clay was trying to say, other than he was drinking beer because his friend had died. Baker had Clay step out of the vehicle, where he nearly fell and was unable to stand on his own. Clay was arrested for public intoxication and booked on tribal charges.
