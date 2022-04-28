A man and a woman were arrested after stealing a vehicle and running from law enforcement.
On April 26, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies were informed of a vehicle being stolen in the parking lot of a convenience store in Hulbert. The vehicle owner advised there were two firearms inside the car and that it was Shane Adam Rose was who took it. Deputies responded and eventually located the two firearms in a driveway off a dirt road. They found the stolen vehicle unoccupied and still running in a heavily wooded area. Deputies and investigators tracked Rose for two miles in the woods before they lost his trail. A resident in Lost City called 911 and reported a strange woman was sitting in the resident's driveway. The woman said she and Rose were fleeing from authorities and got separated. The woman admitted to being in the stolen vehicle with Rose, and she was arrested. Rose was located hours later and arrested. The CCSO said Rose is a tribal member and will be prosecuted by the District Court of Cherokee Nation. Sheriff Jason Chennault said they're not identifying the woman at this time.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was told of a kidnapping April 24 wherein Lauren Smith stole a family member's vehicle with her kids inside. The vehicle owner said the kids are in her custody due to Smith's history of drug use. She said Smith asked the kids to come outside and took them and the vehicle. A family member called the victim and said she found the vehicle and took the keys out of the ignition. Tahlequah Police officers made contact with Smith, who refused to talk. Smith was arrested and transported to jail. The kids were released to the victim.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill met with a Hulbert student on April 21 to discuss an assault. The student said he was getting ready for school when his cousin hit him due to an argument over chores. The student wanted to file charges but didn't want his cousin arrested.
