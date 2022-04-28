Investigators are looking for a local felon in regard to stealing construction equipment and selling it.
On Jan. 31, a Cherokee County construction contractor reported that his Bobcat skid steer loader was stolen from a job site. At the time, deputies were unable to identify a suspect. The investigation was assigned to Sgt. Pete Broderick, who was able to locate the stolen equipment in Hot Springs County, Arkansas. He was informed that Raymond Hood sold the equipment to a resident of Arkansas. Broderick and Sgt. James Morgan traveled to Hot Springs County on April 27 and recovered the Bobcat. The Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Office said Hood is not in custody and have asked the public to contact Broderick on his whereabouts.
On April 26, Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to take a report from a man who said his wife slapped and punched him in the face. He said he and his wife separated in opposite ends of the house during a verbal argument and were yelling at each other. He said the woman came into his room and slapped him across the face. He said she was holding their child in her arms. The woman wasnâ€™t at the residence to tell her side of the story to Hendley. The deputy didnâ€™t observe injuries to the man.
Deputy Nick Chute met with Kaci Goodrich on April 23 after her vehicle was stolen from her front yard. She said a man took the vehicle and she was told it was at an address on Hilltop Circle. Chute went to the residence and found the vehicle parked. The homeowners said the man Goodrich claimed took her vehicle, drove it to their house and left. Goodrich was contacted to pick up her vehicle.
