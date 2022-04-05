Deputies deployed their Tasers after a man refused to quit punching his victim several times.
On April 1, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was called to South 511 Road on a report from dispatch of a domestic disturbance. Carver arrived to find a woman yelling that two people were fighting. The deputy observed two men brawling. Timothy Dunn kept punching the other man and was told he would be Tased if he wouldn’t stop the assault. Dunn kept striking the man in the head and was struck by Carver’s Taser. Carver said the Taser had no effect on Dunn, and he went on hands-on, arresting him. Dunn was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for domestic assault and battery.
Deputy Carver was on patrol March 31 in the area of 710 Road when he noticed a vehicle with a defective headlight. Carver conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, Jimmie Dunn, and Kelley Stephens. Records showed Dunn had a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle’s tag was out of date. Dunn was told to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, Carver could see an open container of alcohol in the front seat. Stephens handed the deputy a glass pipe and a bag of marijuana. Dunn was arrested for driving under suspension and expired tag, while Stephens was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
On April 3, Lt. Jarrod Rye was contacted by Sgt. Pete Broderick in regard to a stolen truck and trailer on Choctaw Street. Broderick saw Raymond and Aimee Hood in possession of the vehicles and contacted the truck owner, who said Raymond didn’t have permission to have the truck. The owner stated the truck was left at a tire shop before AAA Towing could come get it, and he left the keys inside. Raymond told Broderick he started the truck by replacing the fuse, and the trailer wasn’t going to be the stolen one deputies were looking for. Raymond and Aimee were arrested and booked for possession of stolen vehicle.
Deputy Robert Stephens responded to Roadway Inn on April 3 in reference to a disturbance. Someone on the property said a man who was wearing all black was causing a scene in the lobby. Stephens found Michael Eugene Towne-Wolcott hiding behind a tree in a field. Sgt. Brad Baker advised employees of the hotel were going to file charges on the man for damages to the lobby. Wolcott was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
