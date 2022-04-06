A man led investigators on a lengthy pursuit, only to be caught after he got the vehicle stuck in a wooded area.
On April 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigator James Morgan responded to an address on Ross Street to follow up on possible stolen property. Morgan pulled up behind a red Chevrolet truck to run the tag, which returned to a Dodge truck, so Morgan activated his lights and sirens. Robert Finch sped away and a pursuit ensued. Morgan lost sight of the truck after reaching the Park Hill area, but Investigator Aaron Johnson spotted Finch at South Breeze Trailer Park. The truck sped away a second time and Johnson lost sight of it on Stick Ross Mountain Road. A caller alerted dispatch that a truck was parked in a wooded area by Miller Cemetery, and investigators determined it was the truck they were pursuing. Cherokee Nation Marshal Service arrived and launched a drone to locate Finch. Morgan observed an old tree lying on the ground and noticed Finch facedown next to it. Finch stated he was scared, so he bolted. The truck was reported stolen in March out of Tulsa, and Finch admitted to driving it. The man was placed in the back of a patrol unit and opened his mouth. Deputies could see two clear baggies that contained a white substance. Finch said the substance was methamphetamine.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 797 Road on April 3 in reference to an assault that happened in front of two children. The victim had injuries consistent with being assaulted. She said Dustin Chance choked her in front of the kids and fled with with one of them. Deputies were called to North Shiloh Road to look for Chance, and dispatch advised he was possibly armed. Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was driving in the area and saw Chance’s Jeep pull onto Shiloh Road. Tannehill stopped the vehicle and had Chance detained. A 5-year-old child who was in the Jeep was transported back to the mother. Chance admitted to pushing the woman and was arrested.
Sgt. Pete Broderick was on patrol March 24 when he noticed the driver of a Dodge Ram truck not wearing a seat belt. He conducted a traffic stop to meet with Darrell Leforce, who admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license. Leforce allegedly told Broderick that he’d continue to drive even after he would be cited for the traffic offense. Leforce was arrested and cited for driving under suspension and failure to wear seat belt.
A man called authorities to report his mother-in-law called him a sex offender and reportedly told restaurants not to serve him. On April 2, the man said the woman was harassing him and yelling that he was a “pedophile.” He told deputies he wanted to press charges and obtain a protective order.
On March 22, a woman stated that a family member threatened a man if he didn’t get $2,000. According to deputies, a recording of a phone conversation showed a man threatening to “burn” a man out.
