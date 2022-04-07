Deputies were called after a goat was supposedly killed by someone who was told to leave the property on which it was located.
On March 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mitchell was called to East 670 Road in regard to a goat being slaughtered. Todd Begley said he told a man to leave his property, and he believed the man was under the influence of drugs. Begley noticed his goat was dead after the man had left. He said the goat was found in the area of where the man had parked his truck. Begley said it appeared the goat's throat was either slit or shot.
Deputy Adam Woodard responded to Rifle Barrel Road on April 3 due to an animal complaint. Two men said they witnessed a dog kill one of their chickens, and they followed the dog to a residence. Woodard spoke with a group of people at the house, and they claimed the dog hadn't left the porch for a few hours. The two men said they confronted a man from the group, and he struck one of them in the face, and shot a weapon at their vehicle as they left. The man in question said he took measures to remove the two men from his property after they "disrespected" his wife. The two men agreed it wasn't the man's dog that killed the livestock. Deputies advised both parties it was a civil matter that needed to be taken up in court.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Burnt Cabin Road on April 6 in regard to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Game Warden Cody Youngblood advised he had two people in custody for the vehicle, which was stolen out of Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.