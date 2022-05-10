A Park Hill woman was arrested on May 7 for breaking into a residence in the Petit Bay after she claimed she purchased the property from the Chinese government.
When Sheriff Jason Chennault responded to the trespassing call and arrived at the property, Karen Culwell, 35, told him she was not trespassing because she had bought the property from the Chinese government after it was taken from her. Chennault observed the front door to the residence was open, and when he went inside the residence, it smelled of marijuana. When Chennault left the house, Culwell ran away and was later arrested at her residence. Culwell was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.
Responding to a call on May 5, Deputy Ryan Patton issued Lindsey Winfrey, 38, Muskogee, two citations for no security verification and for metal showing on vehicle tires.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to a domestic on May 5 wherein Jerry Hutson reported someone allegedly grabbed his son and threw something at him.
On May 3, Deputy Wesley Farmer responded to the unattended death of Anna Rutherford, 52, Welling.
Paul Davis reported on May 5 to Deputy Ryan Patton that someone shot his dog on Grandview Road.
Buster Nolan Brave, 34, Hulbert, was arrested by Deputy Kevin Hamby on May 7. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for an outstanding warrant.
Talisha Iglecias reported to Deputy Jimmy Tannehill on May 8 that someone stole her grill.
