Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call on May 9 after two individuals had stolen a 20-pack of Bud Light and a 12 pack of Truly Hard Lemonade from the Dollar General at 18497 Woodard Road.
Upon arrival, Deputy Rick Ward spoke with manager Cindel Farrow, who said a man and woman came into the store with hooded sweatshirts on, with the hoods covering their heads, and went to the cooler section. They then exited the store without paying for the alcohol. Farrow reported she followed the pair outside in an effort to get them to pay for the items, but they got into their vehicle and left.
Andrew Jamison reported to Deputy Tanner Hendley on May 8 that someone assaulted him.
Deputy Adam Woodard took a theft and fraud report on May 9 from Helen Johnson, who said someone made more than $5,000 in unauthorized purchases from her bank account, and stole a drill and $600 in cash from her.
On May 9, Deputy Joseph Burkett took a fraud report from Augustus Massalee, who said while he was attempting to file his taxes, he discovered someone opened two bank accounts under his name, and his income taxes and stimulus check were transferred to the two accounts.
Joshua Smith reported to Deputy Nick Chute on May 1 that he discovered a bullet hole on the north side of his residence. The previous night, deputies responded to a party that was taking place at an abandoned house north of Smith's residence. There were reportedly shots fired during a fight at the party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.