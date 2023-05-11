When a man was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, deputies with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him May 7 after he assaulted them.
While attempting to detain the 32-year-old at a Summerfield Street residence, the suspect struck one of the deputies in the face. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for resisting an officer, and assault and battery upon a police officer.
On May 7, Deputy Dylan Carder arrested a 30-year-old tribal citizen and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
Responding to an intoxicated woman at a bridge by the Illinois River on State Highway 51 on May 6, Deputy Kyle Thompson arrested the 47-year-old and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for public drunkenness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.