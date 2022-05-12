Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Park Hill man during a traffic stop on May 11 after he reportedly admitted to drinking six beers.
According to reports, Deputy Jesse Mitchell performed a traffic stop after observing a red Ford Ranger cross left of center about five times. While the deputy was informing dispatch of his location on State Highway 82 South, John D. Pickering, 56, Park Hill, exited his vehicle and staggered toward Mitchell's vehicle. Mitchell instructed Pickering to go back to his vehicle. Once Pickering was inside his vehicle, Mitchell reportedly smelled alcohol coming from Pickering's truck. Pickering allegedly admitted he did not have a license and that he recently drank six beers. Pickering was placed under arrest and while performing an inventory of his vehicle, deputies found a cold 12-pack of beer, five of the cans were empty.
Pickering was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container and driving under suspension.
On May 11, Micheal Allen reported to Deputy Scott Wolff that someone trespassed on his property.
Deputy Ryan Patton took a theft report on May 10 from Regina Delaney, who said her truck had been taken from her home.
Seirra Smith reported to Deputy Ryan Patton on May 10 that someone stole her child's medication from her vehicle.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell responded on May 7 to a theft call wherein Jimmy Houston's gas station store clerk Flora Williams reported a male purchased two drinks and $10 in fuel, but pumped $62.16 worth of fuel into his vehicle and drove off.
On May 5, Stephanie Sims reported to Deputy Jesse Mitchell that someone assaulted her. Sims also reported on May 7 that she was assaulted by the same individual but did not meet with deputies to file a report.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell took a theft report from Alyssa Ritchie on May 7, who said while she was having a yard sale, her black iPhone was stolen.
Shannon Provence reported to Deputy Jesse Mitchell on April 30 that a brown and white dog came onto his property and bit his hand.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell took a theft report from Bob Copeland on April 27 who said someone stole a lawn mower, two weedeaters and a tiller from his property.
Bruce and Sheri Ludeke reported on April 27 to Deputy Jesse Mitchell that someone vandalized their driveway by leaving ruts in it with their vehicle tires.
