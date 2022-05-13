A Fort Gibson man was arrested for a weapons law violation on April 30 by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies after he reportedly shot two dogs.
Sgt. Brad Baker responded to a shots fired call on 828 Road, where the caller said that James Evans shot their dogs and then pointed the gun at them. Upon arrival, Baker met with Deputy Blake Lyons, who had Evans in custody.
According to reports, Evans told deputies that he did shoot two dogs from the roadway because he was in fear of his life as they were running towards him. He then reportedly said the dogs never crossed the road and that he had lost the two guns he had in his possession while running when he saw the authorities coming. The deputies were able to locate one of the firearms. As Evans was a convicted felon, he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for a weapons law violation.
Sgt. Brad Baker took a theft report on April 29 from Evelyn Ridenhour who said her vehicle had been gone through and a Ruger 22-caliber pellet gun and a mini electric bike was taken.
Chester Bailey told Sgt. Brad Baker on May 8 that someone broke into multiple buildings on his property and stole several items.
On May 12, Stephen James reported to Deputy Joseph Burkett that someone's dog had killed his cat.
