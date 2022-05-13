Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.