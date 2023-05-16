Responding to a breaking and entering call on May 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect who reportedly entered an abandoned house.
The 39-year-old suspect was arrested by Deputy Billy Jackson at the Tarkington Street house. The event took place during the day. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for burglary/breaking and entering, attempting to elude an officer and obstruction.
On May 9, Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested a 59-year-old woman for driving under the influence while transporting a child and transporting intoxicating beverage. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Deputy Kyle Thompson arrested a man May 12 for public drunkenness. The 50-year-old was booked into the Detention Center.
