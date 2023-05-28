Two male suspects who reportedly had several narcotics in their possession were arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 21 after they allegedly broke into a construction area in an attempt to steal lumber.
Authorities responded to a construction site at Briggs Elementary School, where the 38-year-old and 67-year-old were stealing wood. The suspects allegedly told deputies they had permission, but authorities discovered that was not true. During the investigation, deputies found the pair had in their possession lumber; a scale; clear plastic baggies; bottles with someone else’s name that contained acetaminophen and hydrocodone, and oxycodone; several bottles containing buprenorphine pills; alprazolam pills; and an inhaler of albuterol sulfate. The estimated value of the stolen lumber was approximately $400. The estimated value of the paraphernalia was nearly $30. The estimated value of the medication they had in their possession was nearly $985. The pair were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked for larceny, possession controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During a traffic stop on May 18, Deputy James Carver arrested a 16-year-old female driver suspected of driving under the influence. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and was also booked for resisting an officer.
On May 12, Deputy Billy Jackson arrested a 57-year-old woman for reportedly breaking and entering an East 803 Road residence. She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
