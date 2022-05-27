Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tahlequah man on May 25 after he reportedly killed a sheep while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Deputy Kevin Hamby reported he was dispatched to Harbison Drive in reference to a person killing a sheep on someone's property. Upon arrival, he discovered Elias Saavedra, 29, tied to a tree. The owner of the property told authorities he heard what sounded like one of his sheep being attacked. Thinking it was a coyote, he grabbed a shotgun and went into the woods, where he found Saavedra stabbing his sheep. Saavedra attempted to flee but the property owner caught him and tied him to the tree. Authorities reported the suspect appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. While searching his person, deputies found a syringe and a small plastic container containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The sheep was found lifeless with a stab wound to the neck and a cut throat. Deputies were unable to locate a knife.
Deputy Jesse Mitchel arrested Chasity Swake, 28, Tahlequah, on May 25 and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for drunkenness.
Adriana Lynn Chavez, 20, Tahlequah, was arrested on May 23 by Deputy Tanner Hendley for public intoxication. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
On May 23, Deputy Rick Ward took a shoplifting report from Dollar General Assistant Manager Cindel Farrow, who said someone stole approximately $46 worth of merchandise from the store.
On May 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mitchell was patrolling the Bertha Parker Bypass when he had to swerve off the roadway to avoid getting hit head-on by a vehicle in the opposite lane of traffic. Mitchell turned his vehicle around and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy could smell the odor of alcohol while he stood outside the vehicle driven by Ray Shawn Smith. The man admitted to consuming alcohol and was told to step outside for a field sobriety test. Smith was arrested for driving under the influence after the test.
Deputy Kevin Hamby was getting fuel at Casey's General Store on May 18 when he was informed of an intoxicated driver who was in a white Station Wagon. Hamby noticed the suspect's vehicle backing out of a parking spot, almost hitting his vehicle. The driver sped away and pulled into a driveway on Butler Street. Joe Adair, 41, Tahlequah, appeared intoxicated and claimed he knew someone who lived at the house six years ago. He was arrested and booked into jail.
