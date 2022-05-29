Responding to a suspicious activity call on May 26, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Tahlequah man after he reportedly kicked in the door to a residence and made his way inside.
Dispatch reportedly told Deputy James Carver that the owner of the North Jones Road said that someone was banging on the back door, yelling that they were going to kill them. Upon arrival, the reporting party was standing outside of the residence and told deputies the suspect kicked open her door and was in her home. Authorities found Shawn William Hermanson, 37, in the laundry room. While the suspect was being detained, deputies reported that Hermanson appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic substance because he was not acting or talking right. Hermanson was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for first degree burglary and public intoxication.
Sgt. Brad Baker arrested Curtis Dean Laster, 61, on May 26 for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
On May 26, Deputy James Carver arrested Leonardo Rojas, 42, Broken Arrow, after he reportedly broke into someone's house and stole $34 from someone. Rojas was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for first-degree burglary.
