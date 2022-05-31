A Hulbert plumbing business owner reported to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on March 24 that a now former employee was committing fraud and forgery.
Leslie Hardison, Clear Creek Plumbing owner, told Deputy Jesse Mitchell that the company had been having problems with the now former employee for about a month before they were confronted with video evidence of them using company Visa cards for personal use. Hardison also reported that the suspect was getting into numerous company private accounts, changing passwords, and deleting web browser history. When the employee was confronted, they reportedly vacated that position, walked over to the locked pay box and paid themselves what they thought they were owed and left.
On May 18, Deputy Kevin Hamby arrested Joe Mack Adair, 41, Tahlequah, for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, and failure to have insurance. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
Arthur and Carrie Olive reported to Deputy James Carver on May 25 that someone pointed a shotgun at them and threatened them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.