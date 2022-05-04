An intoxicated man tried to get inside a deputy's vehicle as he sat at a local business.
On May 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Farmer was in his vehicle in the parking lot of Reasor's when a man walked up to the passenger side and attempted to get in the truck. Gary Hiner was intoxicated at the time, and he was arrested for public intoxication.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to 511 Road on May 2 in reference to people who were fighting. Ward met with two women, who said one of them got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend. One of the women claimed the man slapped her across the face and pushed her to the ground. They said the man's wife allegedly kicked and hit the woman while she was on the ground. The woman said she yelled for help and a woman from an apartment came outside and offered assistance. That woman said she was slapped by the man as well. She told deputies she saw the couple attacking the woman who was lying on the ground. She said the two got into a truck and drove away when she said she was calling the police. Charges were filed against the man and the woman, who is reportedly his wife.
On April 27, Deputy Kevin Hamby responded 720 Road in regard to items missing from a property. The property owner said a motorcycle and forklift were on her property, and her ex-husband's vehicle was seen by her house earlier that day. She said her daughter reported the man told her he came to get the items. Hamby explained the incident was a civil matter and advised her to contact her attorney. The woman claimed she spoke with the sheriff and another employee at the sheriff's office, and they allegedly said for Hamby to go get the items back. The deputy explained he couldn't do that, and the woman got upset. He said she had an odor of alcohol coming from her person, and she become belligerent when he explained the situation. Hamby advised that if she wasn't satisfied with his services, she could file a complaint or speak with his supervisor. He said Lt. Jarrod Rye was his supervisor and the woman allegedly responded with, "F**k him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.