Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, Muskogee and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 459 PM CDT, The heavy rainfall has ended, though additional light rainfall will be possible into tonight. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Widespread estimates between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen with some locations estimated greater than 7 inches. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fayetteville... Springdale... Rogers... Bentonville... Tahlequah... Siloam Springs... Stilwell... Jay... Bella Vista... Lowell... Farmington... Pea Ridge... Prairie Grove... Fort Gibson... Gentry... Elkins... Tontitown... Gravette... West Fork... Lincoln... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&