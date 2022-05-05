Investigators recovered a homemade silencer on a firearm after a motorcyclist crashed during a pursuit.
On May 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick was on Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a motorcycle fail to use its turn signal while turning onto George Guess Road. Broderick initiated a traffic stop, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Blaine Villines continued to speed and ran a stop sign before he approached the intersection of Seven Clans Road and Willis Road. Villines had to slide to avoid other vehicles and lost control. The man tried walking away from motorcycle, but he was arrested a short time later. Villines said he fled because he knew his had warrants. A records check confirmed the tag didn't belong to the motorcycle, but rather Jason Hackworth, who said it had been sold and not stolen. Broderick had the bike moved because it was leaking fuel on the road. He noticed the barrel of a firearm, and an M-11 9mm was recovered. Broderick said it looked like there was a homemade silencer attached to it. A loaded magazine was found on the ground next to the motorcycle. Villines was transported to jail and booked. The gun was fired and it was determined that the silencer worked. Broderick said the weapon fired multiple rounds on a single-depression of the trigger.
Sgt. Broderick was informed by a confidential informant on April 26 in regard to a theft at Broken Arrow Lawn and Garden. The informant was able to identify the two suspects from a post on Facebook. The CI said they believed a stolen item was at a residence in Hulbert. A man said James Levesque tried to sell him a concrete saw, and he might still have it. The man called Levesque and was told he wanted to sell the tool for $800. Levesque told the man where the saw was, and investigators responded to that address. Levesque admitted to being at the business and being the driver. He said he already sold the tool and the vehicle. He also said he sold heroin to the person who bought the vehicle to. Investigators found a baggie of a black-tar substance. The suspect was transported to jail and told Broderick he and another man have stolen items from Tractor Supply in Broken Arrow and Lowe's in Muskogee. He said sold a concrete saw to a man. Investigators met with the man, who said he purchased the tool for $800 and recovered the stolen item. They attempted to make contact with the other man who was allegedly involved in the heist. That man's mother was informed of the situation and was able to get investigators a chainsaw stolen in Broken Arrow.
On April 28, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill met with a woman who reported her belongings were stolen from her vehicle. The woman said a school laptop, portable WiFi box, a computer bag and charger, iPad case, a back pack, a tackle box, diamond necklace, a truck title, a Bible, clothes and paperwork were missing. On May 2, Tannehill got a call that one of the mail carriers with the Tahlequah Post Office picked up a black backpack on Clyde Mayer Road. The deputy noticed the items in the bag were the one the woman reported missing from her vehicle. Paperwork in the bag had the woman's name on it.
