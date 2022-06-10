A simple traffic offense landed a local woman in jail for possession and improper tag.
On June 7, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy James Carver was on patrol when he saw a GMC Yukon, but without a tag light. Carver conducted a traffic stop and the driver, Stephanie Dawn Sims, was upset at the deputy for pulling her over. According to Carverâ€™s report, Sims kept reaching down on to the floorboard and she was asked to exit the vehicle. A syringe was found where Sims was reaching and she claimed it belonged to her boyfriend. She admitted there was marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle, but Sims said it didnâ€™t belong to her. Carver searched the vehicle and found the weed, meth and several syringes. Dispatch advised the tag information came back to a Saturn, not a Yukon. Sims was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and the altered vehicle tag.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to State Highway 51 on June 5 in regard to people who were trespassing. The callers said they were given permission to be on the property. They said two other people have been told to keep off the property. The man and the woman who called authorities, stopped to check a gate on the property when a pit bulldog reportedly became aggressive and almost bit her. The man was armed with a pistol and fired a round into the ground. An argument ensued between the two callers and the two people who were banned from the property. The property owner told Hendley she wanted the two people trespassed.
On June 6, Deputy Caleb Rice was called to Dollar General on West Woodard Road for a protective order violation. An employee said a man came in the store to purchase beer and asked where another employee was. The employee knew the other employee filed a protective order against the man.
