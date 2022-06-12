A man was arrested for selling a firearm to a convicted felon, and the felon was arrested for possession of the firearm.
On June 9, Cherokee County Sgt. Pete Broderick was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue when a vehicle changed lanes in front of him without signaling. The vehicle also accelerated at a high rate of speed, and Broderick conducted a traffic stop. Broderick could see the passenger lean down several times before he made contact with the driver. The driver gave the deputy his license and proof of insurance while Sgt. James Morgan spoke with the passenger, Brett Bear. Bear gave Morgan his medical marijuana card as proof of identification. Broderick advised the driver that his tag was illegal since it was secured to the tailgate with no light. The man said he purchased the vehicle from Cody Nottingham a few days prior. Both men were clear of warrants, but the driver had an expired license. Bear said he had marijuana in the vehicle, but Broderick said medical marijuana was supposed to be in a labeled bottle. The driver said he didnâ€™t know if there was any more marijuana in the vehicle, but he said there was a firearm. Investigators found two loaded firearms, and one that belonged to the driver was reported stolen by the Tulsa Police Department. A bottle of testosterone was also found in one of the doors. The driver claimed to have purchased the gun at a gun show at the BOK Center a few months ago. The men said the other gun was accidentally left in the truck by Nottingham when he was in the vehicle earlier. Nottingham showed up and confirmed he left the gun behind. He said he sold the truck to the driver and he gathered all of his belongings before doing so. Bear was questioned about the other firearm and he indicated it actually belonged to him and that Nottingham sold it to him. Bear is a convicted felon and said Nottingham knew he was because he paid his fines and bail before. The driver admitted the gun belonged to Bear. He said the testosterone was his and he bought it off a man in Fort Gibson. Bear was arrested for possession of firearm after felony conviction. Nottingham was arrested for selling a firearm to a felon. The driver was released until investigators can follow up on the purchase of the stolen gun.
On June 9, Deputy Scott Wolfe was dispatched to Seven Clans due to an unruly patron. Several security officers were gathered around a Mercedes when the driver pulled away. Wolfe followed the car and Deputy Adam Woodard blocked it from leaving. Jack Coble told deputies he had COVID and was giving things away. He said he didnâ€™t currently have COVID and slammed his fist on the hood of Wolfeâ€™s patrol vehicle. Wolfe drew his Taser and ordered the man to put his hands on his truck. Coble turned to walk away and placed his hands in front of his body. The deputy deployed his Taser and struck the man. He was detained and escorted to a patrol vehicle by Woodard and Deputy Kevin Hamby. Wolfe was speaking with the driver of the Mercedes when he heard deputies yelling commands at Coble. He said Coble tried swinging his arms despite being handcuffed. The man was taken to the ground, causing injuries to him, Woodard and Hamby. Coble was transported to jail and booked for two counts of assault and battery on a police office and public intoxication.
Deputy Kevin McFarland met with Chase Lee Keys on June 9 in regard to a disturbance. The deputy said Keys appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. Keys was arrested and transported to jail for public intoxication.
