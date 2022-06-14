A woman kicked a deputy who was trying to get her out of the middle of the highway.
On June 6, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 519 Road for a welfare check. The caller was a woman and she wasn't making sense to dispatch, but she provided them her clothing description. Chute was responding and dispatch advised they received several calls about a woman who appeared to be under the influence and was walking in traffic on State Highway 82. Chute arrived to find Dana Jenkins stumbling in the middle of the road. He was trying to pull the woman out of traffic when she resisted. Jenkins was taken to the ground and detained. She struggled with the deputy as he tried to get her in his patrol vehicle, and he administered two drive stuns with his Taser. The Taser had no affect on Jenkins and she reportedly kicked Chute in the upper leg. Jenkins kicked the passenger window of Chute's vehicle and she was pepper sprayed. Jenkins has to be placed in a restraint chair at the jail. She was booked in on tribal charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Deputy Chute responded to Welling Bridge on June 12 in regard to an intoxicated man who was trying to fight other people. Chute made contact with Christopher Kennedy and said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Chute ordered the man out of the vehicle, but Kennedy claimed he was crippled with a broken leg, even though he had been swimming in the river. Chute told the man to get out of the vehicle again, and Kennedy began to reach to his side. Chute pulled his Taser and deployed the weapon as Kennedy continued to reach to his side. Kennedy was able to pull the prongs out before Chute got him out of the vehicle and arrested him. Kennedy was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
On June 12, Deputy Blake Lyons was patrolling the area of State Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic, and veer off the road. Lyons conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, Jacob Aaron Smoke. Smoke was sweating profusely and appeared under the influence. Lyons said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Smoke admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking weed while he was out on the river earlier that day. Smoke was arrested for driving while under the influence after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges.
