Deputies weren't aware they had witnessed a vehicle being stolen from a house while they were searching for a man on foot.
On June 10, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hamby was on a traffic stop June 10 when a man fled on foot. Deputies were searching for the man when Jenny Hall advised that her Hyundai Accent was stolen while she was in the shower. She said a man was staying at her house and she believed it was he who took the vehicle. Hamby said he and several deputies watched as the vehicle left the residence, unbeknownst that it was being stolen.
Deputy Rick Ward was called to Murrell Road on June 11 to take a stolen vehicle report. James and Sally Hilger said their 1993 Chevrolet truck was stolen sometime between June 7 and 11. Ward advised he couldn't enter the vehicle information into the National Crime Information Center unless the Hilgers provided documentation of ownership. They gave Ward the required documentation on June 13 and the information was logged into the database.
On June 11, Deputy Hamby was responding to a residence on 765 Road in reference to a protective order violation when he noticed a man walking in the road. Jason Wright matched the suspect's description and gave the deputy his name. He said he went to the house to speak to his wife and get his wallet out of his truck. Wright was arrested and taken to jail.
