Responding to a domestic call on June 11, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old male suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman he lived with.
When authorities arrived at the North 520 Road residence, they also discovered the suspect was intoxicated. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication and domestic abuse assault and battery.
Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested a 24-year-old woman on June 11 for public intoxication at Speedy’s Phillips 66 gas station. She was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
While performing a traffic stop on June 12 on South Nalley Road, Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested a male suspect for aggravated driving under the influence after his blood alcohol concentration level was .15. The 24-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Responding to a call at Speedy’s Phillips 66 gas station on June 10, Deputy Blake Lyons arrested a male suspect after he reportedly had marijuana and two glass pipes in his possession. The 33-year-old was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
On June 9, Deputy Jacob Phelps arrested a 28-year-old male in a field at an East 626 Road residence after he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was transported and booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
