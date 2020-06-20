An armed man was taken to jail after he violated a protective order.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Yeager responded to the Keys area for a report of a domestic on June 16. The victim said Dennis Lee Bolding physically assaulted her a week prior. She said he threatened to kill her if she contacted the police. Witnesses collaborated the woman's story and said Bolding had a pistol. On June 17, the woman told authorities she didn't want Bolding arrested, but she wanted to file for a protective order. The same day, the victim's daughter said Bolding drove through the fence and was trying to kick in the front door. Deputies Aaron Johnson, Shawn Owens, and Yeager responded to the residence where they detained Bolding. The victim said Bolding would kill her if he was arrested, but since he violated the protective order, he would be taken to jail. Deputies recovered a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber pistol from Bolding's vehicle. Bolding admitted he struck the victim in the head with an open hand, and he was taken to the detention center.
On June 19, Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Willis Road on a report of a man lying in the road. The caller said they were unable to tell if the man was breathing or not. Tanner Prittchett was distraught and fidgety. When he was asked if he took or drank something, he said he had taken "Tahlequah." Prittchett was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Deputy James Carver responded to Welling Road for a vandalism of a mailbox June 19. Charles Cain said the driver of a silver Ford F-150 slowed down and hit his mailbox. He said he followed the truck and two young boys were inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.