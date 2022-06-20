A woman who was driving with an opened container of beer in her car told deputies her license was suspended due to a DUI charge.
On June 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick was patrolling the area of U.S. Highway 62 and could see a vehicle traveling in the middle of the road. He pulled the vehicle over and met with Stacey Sharpe, who handed him an Oklahoma ID card and said she lost her driver's license due to a prior driving under the influence charge. Broderick could see several empty beer cans and one unopened one in the passenger seat. Sharpe told the deputy she purchased the alcohol several hours before the traffic stop, and consumed five beers. Sharpe was booked on tribal charges of driving under suspension, transporting an open container, and left of center.
Sgt. Brad Baker was called to North 584 Road on June 10 in reference to threats. A woman said she and her neighbor were arguing because he threatened to kill her dogs. She said the man came to her house, saying he'd kill her dogs and have his wife assault the woman. She said the man kicked one of her dogs for protecting the property. Baker spoke with the man, who claimed the woman's cows were making a mess in his parking lot. Baker said the man seemed disgruntled and bragged about kicking the dog. The man said he wanted to file charges against the woman.
On June 14, Sgt. Broderick responded to a disturbance in Park Hill wherein an intoxicated man kicked in a door. Broderick made contact with Braden Teague, who claimed he was upset because his girlfriend was talking about abortion. The man said he starting drinking alcohol and a witness said he had been drinking all day. The witness didn't want to press charges, but wanted the man removed from the residence. Teague was transported to jail for public intoxication.
