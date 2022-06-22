A traffic violation landed two people in jail for drugs, alcohol and paraphernalia.
On June 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Lyons was patroling Tenkiller Lake when he observed a vehicle veering to the right of the road. After he noticed a few traffic violations, Lyons pulled the vehicle over and met with William Scott Washee and Taylor Varnon. Lyons also noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The pair said they didn't have medical marijuana cards and denied there was any weed in the vehicle. The deputy called for assistance from Ranger Charles Thomas, and Washee began to act uneasy. Thomas arrived and Washee and Varnon were told to step out of the vehicle. Washee was detained after Lyons found a glass pipe that had a crystal-like substance on his person. Lyons and Thomas were searching the vehicle when Varnon asked if she could put her shoes on, and those were in the vehicle. When doing so, she spilled on opened bottle of beer she allegedly tried to conceal on her person. She was detained and Lyons and Thomas continued to search the vehicle, whereupon he found a scale, a toy containing two baggies of methamphetamine, two opened containers of liquor, and beer. Washee said the meth belonged to him, and Varnon asked him to hide the beer. Washee was booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Varnon, a tribal member, was booked for transporting an open container and possession of drug paraphernalia after she admitted to having a loaded syringe on her person.
On June 18, Deputy Nick Chute was advised by a motorist of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of State Highway 10. Chute noticed a vehicle that matched the description given by the motorist. Chute said the vehicle crossed the center line several times before he conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Daniel De La Rosa Rojas, admitted to drinking alcohol while on the river. Dispatch advised that Rojas didn't have a valid driver's license. Rojas was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. He was booked in for aggravated DUI and driving without a valid license.
Deputy Caleb Rice responded to North 494 Road on June 20 in regard to Robin Vann being intoxicated. Rice met with Vann, who said someone was in his house. Vann appeared intoxicated and spoke of things that didn't pertain to the reason deputies were called. Rice met with a man who was inside the house, and he claimed he lived in the garage and pays rent. The man said he was having problems with Vann trying to fight him all evening. Vann said he consumed vodka all evening, and he was going to "defend" himself from the man in his house because he was a "child molester." Vann was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail for tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.