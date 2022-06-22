A woman was given a chance to leave a residence she allegedly broke into before deputies were called.
On June 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Burkett was dispatched to South Breeze Trailer Park for a burglary. The property manager said a woman broke into the trailer next door. He told Lelia Walker she had 10 minutes to leave and she refused. Walker told Burkett her name was Addely Walker, but dispatch couldn't find information on that name. She admitted her real name. The tenant of the trailer Walker broke into wanted to press charges, so Walker was arrested for tribal charges of burglary in the second degree.
A woman filed a report with CCSO in regard to a protective order violation. On June 21, she said the woman she has a protective order against tried to communicate with her on Facebook. She said the woman didn't make a threat, but she wanted documentation of any violation.
A Park Hill man went to the sheriff's office June 22 to report a man and a woman harassing him. The man said he felt threatened and feared for his safety. Sheriff Jason Chennault advised the man to obtain a preoperative order.
