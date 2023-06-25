Four individuals were arrested for public intoxication by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 19 at the Edmondson Public Access Area after authorities found they had consumed marijuana gummies.
Deputy Dylan Carder arrested three female suspects and one male suspect and transported them to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked.
A 56-year-old male was arrested at a North Qualls Drive residence on June 21 by Deputy Shawn Cowart for domestic assault and battery. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
While performing a traffic stop on June 21, Deputy Tanner Hendley arrested a 31-year-old man and took him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under suspension, no insurance verification, and driving an unsafe vehicle.
