Deputies responded to a report of a man who allegedly tried to set a woman on fire.
On June 24, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to a report of an assault in the Proctor area. The caller said Donald Hubbard attempted to set a woman on fire, and shot off a gun. The group of people said Hubbard was threatening them when he allegedly set a log on fire next to a woman before he fired off two shots. A woman said Hubbard set part of a fence on fire with a propane torch and fired the gun. Chute spoke with Hubbard, who admitted to firing the gun. Hubbard was transported to jail and booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Deputy Kevin Hamby responded to Clear Creek Road on June 25 in regard to a domestic incident. A man and a woman said they were looking for the death site of their daughter. Lorena Swearer said she and Christopher Rhodes became upset when they couldn't find the cross that was placed on the side of State Highway 51. Hamby said they both had an odor of alcohol coming from their person, and they admitted to drinking alcohol at a wedding. Hamby gave the pair a chance to call someone to pick them up due to the circumstances. They were unable to find anyone to get them, and they were arrested.
On June 25, Deputy Tanner Hendley was on routine patrol in the area of State Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle drive left of center on a curve. Hendley pulled the vehicle over and met with Buck Allen Wood, who had a suspended driver's license. Wood was arrested for the violation and the vehicle was released to one of the passengers.
