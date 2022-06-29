An intoxicated man, who is known for misuse of 911, was arrested for repeatedly calling 911 for several reasons.
On June 24, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mitchell received several dispatches to an address on South 573 Road. The calls ranged from theft and harassment, to an apparent attempt by an exorcist to speak with a poltergeist. Cherokee Nation responded twice for reports of breathing problems. Mitchell said EMS personnel were on the phone with adult protective services for James McClure. Mitchell went back in service for 25 minutes before dispatch advised McClure was calling 911 back-to-back and harassing dispatchers. Mitchell arrived and the intoxicated man began to rant about how he was doing the job of Cherokee County, and everyone at the sheriff's office and medical services were "complete idiots." EMS checked on McClure and said he was fine. Mitchell could see that McClure appeared to be asleep, and was thinking he passed out due to the alcohol. Mitchell left the residence, only to be dispatched back five minutes later. Dispatch said McClure called to speak with an exorcist. McClure was arrested for misuse of 911.
On June 28, Cherokee County Deputy Kevin Hamby was dispatched to East Ross Street and 525 Road in reference to a man who was walking in the road while carrying a rifle. The deputy drove the area and found Brandon Matlock with the weapon. Matlock followed Hamby's instructions and placed the rifle against a tree. Matlock said he traded some items with a man for the rifle. Hamby checked to see if the loaded gun was stolen and it wasn't, but Matlock was a convicted felon. Matlock was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Deputy Rick Ward received a written statement from a man who filed a report with the sheriff's office on June 17. The man said his son threatened to kill his dogs and burn down his house. He said that was an ongoing issue with his son.
