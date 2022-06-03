A woman allegedly told an arresting deputy that she would get his gun and kill him.
On May 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to a disturbance in Park Hill. Dispatch advised that a woman was causing the disturbance by using foul language in front of children. Another caller reported that Karen Culwell stopped at a house and asked for a gun because she "needs to kill somebody." The people there told the woman she couldn't have a gun, and she said she knew where to get one and left. Patton noticed Culwell sitting on the side of the road and attempted to make contact with her. The woman ran toward Petit Bay Road and Patton lost sight of her. As the deputy was looking for Culwell, he heard a woman yelling for someone to get off her porch. Patton went to that area and saw Culwell fleeing on foot. He caught up to her and told her he needed to speak with her about the disturbance. Culwell allegedly kicked Patton and screamed, "rape." She was tackled to the ground when she scratched at Patton's face and tried to bite him. He pulled his Taser and drive-stunned her leg, but Culwell grabbed the weapon and the two fought over it. According to the report, Culwell told Patton she was going to get his firearm and kill him. Patton struck Culwell twice before she let go of the Taser and she was arrested. EMS checked her out before she was transported to jail and booked for assault and battery on an officer.
Dispatch advised Deputy Tanner Hendley that a caller said Keeton Wheeler was high on methamphetamine and became violent. The caller said Wheeler had a loaded gun. Hendley and Deputy Joseph Burkett arrived and asked the man to step outside. Wheeler admitted to using meth. He and a woman told deputies they were only in a verbal argument and nothing turned physical. The woman said she wasn't in fear of her life and wanted to stay. The deputies returned to service for the time being. Another call was made to 911 an hour later and the person said a fight started back up and the neighbor was complaining about Wheeler swinging guns around. Both deputies came back to the residence as Wheeler and the woman was trying to leave in a vehicle. The neighbors advised they saw the woman being dragged out of the vehicle by her hair, but she denied that ever happening. Wheeler had bloody scratch marks on his back, and he claimed he did it to himself. Wheeler was asked about the firearm and said it was inside the residence, but he didn't have it out as he's a convicted felon. Deputies found a flare gun, a loaded magazine and a loaded firearm. Wheeler was booked into jail for public intoxication and felon possession of a firearm.
A woman told deputies that a man came on to her property on May 29 after he was banned. Deputy Hendley arrived and she said the man was still on her property. The man was standing next to a building on the woman's property. She said she took him to court because the building belongs to him, but it's on her property. The woman said she had the property surveyed recently and put up T-posts. The man was advised to get a survey done and to put up a fence. He was issued a citation for trespassing and given a court date.
On May 29, Deputy Jesse Mitchell was advised of a man who was lying face down in the middle of a bridge. Mitchell arrived to find Jesse Joe Miller Sr. standing at the edge of the bridge. Miller said he didn't know where he was and appeared intoxicated. He told the deputy he was trying to sleep and he didn't have anyone to call to come get him. Miller was booked into jail for public intoxication.
Deputy Wesley Farmer responded to a domestic on May 31 and met with the victim who said her ex-boyfriend assaulted her. The woman had swelling around her eye and Farmer said the suspect fled before he arrived.
