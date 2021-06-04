A man who was supposedly drunk and high while driving was transported to jail Wednesday.
On June 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley conducted a traffic stop on a truck that was traveling at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road. Turley said there was a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver, Kaden Perry. The deputy noticed an open can of beer inside the vehicle and told Perry to step out of the truck. Perry was unsteady on his feet and told deputies he drank over five beers and smoked marijuana. Perry was unable to finish a field sobriety test and was transported to jail.
Deputy James Carver responded to North 595 Road on May 31 in regard to threats being made. Dispatch advised the called stated a man was holding a gun to his mother's head. Carver spoke with the victim and she said the man was upset and claimed he was going to shoot people and burn a house down. The victim was advised to obtain a protective order and the suspect wasn't at the residence while deputies were there.
On June 4, Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol at the intersection of Stick Ross Mountain Road and Highway 62 when he saw a vehicle with no working tag lights. Elkins conducted a traffic stop when he made contact with Brittney Bolding. She told the deputy she didn't have a valid driver's license and dispatch confirmed that, plus advised Bolding had a warrant. Bolding was arrested and booked into jail for driving under suspension and the warrant.
