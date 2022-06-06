A man reportedly hit his head inside a deputy’s vehicle before saying he wished they’d crash and die.
On June 3, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Hamby responded to East Bell Court in reference to a domestic/fight in progress. It took Hamby and Sgt. Brad Baker 40 minutes to get to the location, and they noticed the front door was open. They spent several minutes knocking and announcing themselves before they got into their vehicles to leave. A Jeep Gladiator pulled up and the driver was asked if he knew someone by the name of "Fred" and a woman. He said his name was Joey and the woman was asleep inside the house, and he brought her outside. She told deputies she wasn’t fighting with anyone. The deputies had to drive around for 20 minutes before they were able to get radio and cell service. The initial caller said Fred was Joey, and he was assaulting the woman at the residence. Hamby located a protective order between the man and woman. Deputies responded and made contact with Fred Messner and the woman. Messner was told he was being arrested due to violating the protective order, and he began to scream. The woman said Messner hit her and she didn’t want to make a statement or have photos taken. Messner was being transported in the front seat of Hamby’s patrol vehicle and hit his head on dash and passenger side window. He then reportedly got in Hamby’s face several times while the deputy was driving and said he hoped Hamby would crash the vehicle and kill both of them. Hamby struck Messner on the side of the head and the man remained calm for the rest of the drive.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was advised that a missing kitten was seen in the window of the owner’s neighbor. On May 4, the victim claimed her neighbor took the kitten from her back porch and she saw it in the window. Hendley tried to make contact with the neighbor but couldn’t reach her. According to the victim, the woman sent her daughter a message that confirmed she had the kitten. The woman called Hendley back and said she owned the animal and it wasn’t her neighbor’s kitten. She said both kittens came from the same litter, and she didn’t know where the kitten’s mother was keeping it. Deputy Nick Chute was told the woman released the kitten outside.
On May 20, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was called to 510 Road in regard to threats. The victims said they were driving home when two people ran out in the middle of the road to stop them. They said the one of the people hit their truck and was trying to get the driver out of the truck. Tannehill spoke with the alleged suspects and they said they stopped the pair, but they didn’t threaten them. The man admitted to trying to get the driver out of the truck. During a previous complaint from one of the people who tried stopping the people, he said he was going to “beat” the driver for killing his dog.
