A man was taken to jail for allegedly being drunk and high while driving on Sunday.
On June 6, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol on State Highway 82A when he observed a vehicle cross the center line repeatedly. Turley pulled the vehicle over and made contact with William Dew. There was a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver. Dew admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana and performed a field sobriety test. Turley arrested Dew for driving under the influence and took him to jail.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to North 494 Road on June 6 in regard to a disturbance. Carver arrived to find Michael Jones using a vehicle to help him stand. A woman stated Jones was drunk and trying to drive. Jones was asked if he could call someone to get him, but he insisted on Carver taking him to jail. Jones was transported and booked for public intoxication.
On June 6, Deputy Carver was on patrol in the Dry Creek area when he saw a truck with no working brake lights. Carver conducted a traffic stop when he made contact with Randall Smith. Smith advised he didn't have a driver's license, but he did have an Oklahoma ID card. Dispatch confirmed that Smith's license was suspended and he had a warrant. Smith was arrested and Carver searched his vehicle when he found a bag of marijuana and a handgun.
