A woman claimed a man held a gun to her head before he allegedly said he would kill her.
On July 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance on Baron Drive. Dispatch advised Jamie Brehon had left the residence in a black Honda and was headed toward a gas station to purchase more beer. The caller said Brehon held a gun to her head, and she believed he still had the firearm with him. Broderick spotted the vehicle leaving Speedy's Gas station and pulled the driver over. Brehon, a convicted felon, said the gun was still at the residence, and it belonged to the woman. The man's driver's license was suspended, he had warrants, and he had an odor of alcohol on his person. Broderick deemed Brehon not intoxicated after a field sobriety test. Deputies were going in to arrest Brehon when he swung his arm toward them. He was arrested after a brief struggle. The woman said Brehon put the gun to her head and allegedly said he would kill her. She said he then put the gun to his own head and threatened to kill himself, after he took her life. She told Broderick the gun didn't belong to her, and it was Brehon who brought it to the residence. Brehon was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Scott Wolff was responded to Chicken Creek campground on July 6 in regard to a stolen vehicle report when he observed two men walking south of Dollar General. The men told the deputy their names, Jimboyd Catron and Hervin Garcia, which didn't fit those given by the person who called in the report. Wolff continued on toward the campground and noticed the stolen vehicle parked in a driveway. The keys were in the vehicle, so Wolff grabbed those, locked up the vehicle and headed back to to find the two men. He asked them for their names and date of births. District 27 Drug Task Force Investigator Travis Saulsberry arrived and began questioning the pair. Saulsberry told Wolff that Catron lied about his name and that he was really Tyler Sellers, and he had a weapon on his person. Sellers and Garcia denied having anything to do with the stolen vehicle, but the vehicle owner said they were the ones who took it. Deputies checked Garcia's backpack and found a loaded Glock 27. Sellers and Garcia were both booked into jail on charges of theft of an automobile and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
On June 23, Deputy Tanner Hendley took a theft report after a woman said she believed a man stole her four-wheeler and iPhone.
