Deputies stayed busy last week with domestic incidents, drugs, and trespassers.
On July 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton responded to West 850 Road to conduct a welfare check. A Chevrolet truck was sitting in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out. Ty Murray said he didn't have his wallet on him and he was coming from Fort Gibson. Dispatch advised Murray had a suspended driver's license and he was arrested. Patton searched the vehicle and found the man's wallet. Murray was transported to jail and booked.
Deputy James Carver was called to North 547 Road on July 8 in regard to a man who was lying in the roadway. Carver arrived to find Christopher Lyons and another man standing in the road. Lyons reportedly walked over to a ditch, where he tossed a rolled-up ball of aluminum foil. Carver said there were two baggies of methamphetamine in the foil. Lyons was arrested and transported to jail. He told Carver he "cooks" the meth in a bathtub, in the woods. Lyons was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to Bliss Avenue on July 8 to take a report of a domestic incident. A woman said she went to awaken a man for work and found him in bed with another woman. She said the man became violent and choked her before the other woman got on his back and yelled for him not to hit the woman who caught them. Tannehill said the woman had no markings, bruising, or injuries to her neck.
On July 8, Deputy Kevin Hamby arrived to a residence on Highway 51 after a man was reportedly trespassing. A man said Charles Crittenden was told several times not to be on his property. Crittenden was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
