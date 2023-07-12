Two suspects were arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 4 after authorities found drugs in their possession during a traffic stop.
According to reports, authorities performed the traffic stop on West 830 Road when they observed the driver to be speeding. While searching the vehicle, deputies found a Crown Royal bag that had one clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance, two pipes, and one pen. The 46-year-old male driver and the 40-year-old female passenger were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where the male suspect was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, speeding, and driving under suspension. The female suspect was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Deputy Austin Carver arrested a 21-year-old female tribal citizen on July 4 after she reportedly assaulted her sister, who is a minor, at a South 512 Road residence. She was taken to the detention center, where she was booked on tribal charges of assault and battery.
Suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Deputy Ryan Patton arrested a 19-year-old man on July 5 for public intoxication.
