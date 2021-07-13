A man was arrested after witnesses said he had attacked a 16-year-old boy.
On July 12, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wolff and Capt. Derrick Grant were dispatched on a report of a fight in Park Hill. Deputies arrived as Jacob Hutchinson came outside and began yelling at them. A woman at the residence said Hutchins was drunk and fought with her and a 16-year-old boy. Deputies spoke with the boy, who just said Hutchinson was "jumping around." Hutchinson said the boy hit him and he fought back. Witnesses to the fight said Hutchinson attacked the boy. Hutchinson was arrested and taken to jail.
Deputy Kevin McFarland was informed the tag on a Dodge truck was seen on a Chevrolet car on July 12. McFarland conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Robert Mitchell White, who said he had just gotten out of prison and didn't have a valid driver's license. Dispatch advised White had warrants and his license was suspended and revoked. White was transported to jail and booked for driving under suspension, failure to pay taxes due state, and the warrants.
On July 7, Deputy Kile Turley responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Cookson Bend Road. Cookson Fire Department advised a man was pushing a scooter and refused to stay on scene. Turley made contact with Rodney Keith Malone, who had injuries to his head, arms, and legs. Malone denied being in a crash and said the injuries were from his boat. Malone exuded an odor of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail.
