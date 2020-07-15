A woman not arrested after deputies determined she wasn't under the influence while driving with her kids.
On July 11, Carl Dallis called authorities after he and a woman got into a verbal argument. He said the woman took off with her kids in the car, and she was intoxicated. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill drove to the location Dallis said the woman was headed, and made contact with her at the residence. She denied being intoxicated and became irate with deputies. She was adamant that she drank four beers, four hours before leaving with her kids. Tannehill determined the woman wasn't under the influence of alcohol after a field sobriety test.
Mary Henson said she and her boyfriend came home from shooting fireworks on July 4, then she heard something hit her front door. She found three rocks next to the door. Henson said there was a small hole in the door from what appeared to be from one of the rocks. She said she didn't see who threw the rocks, but her neighbor said a man tried to slash a tire and cause damage. Henson's boyfriend said he saw a man walk away from the area while yelling at people.
On July 12, Paul Davis reported he felt there was foul play involved in regard to his lawn mower. He said he pushed in the clutch and the mower stopped. Davis said his other mower wasn't working and the peddle was missing.
Don Logue said he believed the theft of his Jeep on July 12 was related to a theft of his property in Tulsa. He said the red 2010 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was missing from his driveway after he returned home with his son.
