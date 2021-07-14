A woman allegedly tried to hide drugs inside a patrol vehicle shortly after she was arrested.
On July 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was called to a disturbance on 530 Road, where Amber Floyd was reportedly trying to destroy property. Turley arrived to find Floyd holding rocks and standing in front of a broken window. Floyd was arrested, placed in the back of Turley's patrol unit, and belted in. Turley said Floyd pulled wires out of the truck door with her toes and unbuckled herself. Floyd was seen trying to put a plastic bag under the seat, and Turley said it contained what appeared to be methamphetamine. The deputy put the seat belt back on Floyd, but she unbuckled herself again and said she wasn't going to jail. Floyd began to spit inside the vehicle and hit the door with her body. Turley pulled his Taser and drive stunned Floyd. She stopped and the seat belt was placed over her. The victim said Floyd tore pieces off of his vehicle, busted out a window in his house, and messed with his well house. Floyd was being transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center when she took her seat belt and broke more items in the deputy's truck.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Grandview Road and North Baker Road on July 14 in regard to someone knocking on doors and asking people for a ride. Cody Leon Spencer had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and told the deputy no one would take him home. Spencer was arrested for public intoxication and a warrant.
On July 9, Deputy Robert Stephens spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had called and texted her, despite her having a protective order against him. According to the order, the man can only contact the woman if it pertained to their children. She said he will call and text after the children are asleep, and the children are never mentioned.
