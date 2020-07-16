An ex-employee allegedly stole a company vehicle and hadn't returned it.
On July 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Amanda Pritchett was dispatched to North Heritage Lane to take a stolen vehicle report. A woman advised she worked for Tenkiller Behavioral Health Center, and an ex-employee stole a company van the previous day. The woman said the employee never turned in the van key after she was fired, and she took the van. The woman said she called the suspect and said she was going to call the sheriff's office if the van wasn't returned by 4 p.m.
On July 15, Deputy Curtis Elkins was assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a vehicle crash. The driver left the scene with two men and was supposed to go to W.W. Hastings Hospital to be checked out after she refused medical attention from EMS. Trooper Kane Wyatt asked Elkins to follow the driver and make sure she went to the hospital. Elkins said the vehicle drove past the hospital and he initiated a stop. The woman said they had missed their turn, but the passengers said the driver asked to be taken to Woodall. Elkins detained the woman and she requested EMS. She had to be told several times she needed to go to Elkins's patrol unit before she complied. EMS advised the driver her bags needed to be checked before they were allowed in the ambulance. Authorities found a meth pipe in one of the bags and the driver was cited for driving under suspension, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance verification, and inattentive driving.
Deputy Elkins also responded to Tenkiller Lodge in regard to a burglary on July 15. Carl Chandler said he woke up to an unknown man in his room. Chandler said he confronted the man and he pushed him down before he left the room. Chandler said he believed the man was in the wrong room, and got startled when confronted. Chandler said he didn't want to fill out a statement or make a report.
Adrian Iglecias reported his trailer and mower had been stolen on July 14. He said he didn't have serial numbers for the equipment, and he didn't know who took them.
